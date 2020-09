Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 15:59 Hits: 0

Decades of effort have improved the chances that patients will get the scans, routine tests and medicines that can do them the most good - and avoid the ones that won't help them at all. But in the push toward evidence-based medicine, a new study says, a key step has mostly gotten overlooked: helping doctors stop or scale back - or deintensify - treatment once it has started.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200914115904.htm