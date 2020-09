Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 15:59 Hits: 0

Researchers found more than 90 per cent of the conventionally farmed soils in their global study were thinning, and 16 per cent had lifespans of less than a century. These rapidly thinning soils were found all over the world, including countries such as Australia, China, the UK, and the USA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200914115905.htm