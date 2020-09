Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 13:01 Hits: 3

Migrants arrested for tending plants in the flats, houses and attics where cannabis is grown in bulk are often victims of trafficking and 'debt bondage' - yet many are not recognized as such by police, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915090106.htm