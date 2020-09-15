The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ocean algae get 'coup de grace' from viruses

Scientists have long believed that ocean viruses always quickly kill algae, but new research shows they live in harmony with algae and viruses provide a 'coup de grace' only when blooms of algae are already stressed and dying. The study will likely change how scientists view viral infections of algae, also known as phytoplankton - especially the impact of viruses on ecosystem processes like algal bloom formation (and decline) and the cycling of carbon and other chemicals on Earth.

