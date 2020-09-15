Ocean algae get 'coup de grace' from viruses

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 13:01 Hits: 2

Scientists have long believed that ocean viruses always quickly kill algae, but new research shows they live in harmony with algae and viruses provide a 'coup de grace' only when blooms of algae are already stressed and dying. The study will likely change how scientists view viral infections of algae, also known as phytoplankton - especially the impact of viruses on ecosystem processes like algal bloom formation (and decline) and the cycling of carbon and other chemicals on Earth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915090110.htm