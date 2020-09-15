The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biologic therapy for psoriasis may reduce heart disease

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Biologic therapy for psoriasis - protein-based infusions to suppress inflammation - was associated with a significant reduction in high-risk plaque in heart arteries, over one-year, according to new research. The positive association between biologic therapy and a decrease in high-risk plaque in heart arteries was significant after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors and psoriasis severity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915090119.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version