Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 13:01 Hits: 2

A research group have succeeded in greatly increasing the catalytic activity of Rubisco, the enzyme which fixes carbon from carbon dioxide in plant photosynthesis. The research team also hypothesized the mechanism which determines the enzyme's catalytic activity. In the future, it is hoped that increasing the photosynthetic ability of agricultural crops will lead to improved yields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915090123.htm