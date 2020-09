Articles

The forest canopy, the closed vegetation cover consisting of treetops, is rapidly declining according to new research. The team used satellite images, to create the first high-resolution map of canopy openings in Europe's forests and reached the conclusion that the canopy of more than 36 million forest areas has been lost over the past 30 years.

