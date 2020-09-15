Single photons from a silicon chip

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:59 Hits: 2

Quantum technology holds great promise: Quantum computers are expected to revolutionize database searches, AI systems, and computational simulations. Today already, quantum cryptography can guarantee secure data transfer, albeit with limitations. The greatest possible compatibility with current silicon-based electronics will be a key advantage. And that is precisely where physicists have made progress: The team has designed a silicon-based light source to generate single photons that propagate well in glass fibers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915105953.htm