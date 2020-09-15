Tiny protein motor fuels bacterial movement

Articles

The ability to move is key for bacteria like some strains of salmonella and E. coli to efficiently spread infections. They can propel themselves forward using threads, known as flagella, powered by the flagellar rotary motor. But how this rotary motor is powered has been a mystery among scientists. Now, researchers show that the bacterial flagellar motor is powered by yet another even tinier, rotary motor.

