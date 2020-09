Articles

Human white blood cells, known as leukocytes, swim using a newly described mechanism called molecular paddling, researchers report. This microswimming mechanism could explain how both immune cells and cancer cells migrate in various fluid-filled niches in the body, for good or for harm.

