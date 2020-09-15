The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Key role of immune cells in brain infection

Researchers have identified the specific type of immune cell that induces brain inflammation in herpes simplex virus (HSV) encephalitis. Crucially, they have also determined the signalling protein that calls this immune cell into the brain from the bloodstream. The findings could aid the development of targeted treatments for the brain infection, which is the most common cause of viral encephalitis worldwide.

