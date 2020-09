Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 11:31 Hits: 3

President Trump late Monday warned residents of Gulf states to listen to local leaders ahead of Hurricane Sally’s landfall, saying the storm is "extremely dangerous."“My team and I are closely monitoring extremely dangerous Hurricane Sally. We...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516428-trump-warns-gulf-coast-residents-to-prepare-for-extremely-dangerous