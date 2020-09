Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 16:19 Hits: 4

The switch is part of a $400 million sustainability effort by the Danish toymaker. Lego also said it aims to expand the use of bio-bricks and to design products that would teach kids about sustainability through play.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lego-to-swap-plastic-bags-in-box-sets-for-paper-ones/a-54936379?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss