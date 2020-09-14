Antarctica: Cracks in the ice

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020

West Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier and Thwaites Glacier have been undergoing rapid changes, with potentially major consequences for rising sea levels. However, the processes that underlie these changes and their impact on these ice sheets have not been fully charted. One of these processes has now been described in detail: the emergence and development of damage/cracks in part of the glaciers and how this process reinforces itself.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200914151156.htm