Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 20:07 Hits: 3

The United States has seen a 200% increase in the rate of deaths by opioid overdose in the last 20 years. But many of these deaths were preventable. Naloxone, also called Narcan, is a prescription drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and in more than 40 states there is a standing order policy, which makes it available to anyone, without an individual prescription from a healthcare provider.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200914160752.htm