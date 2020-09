Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 20:04 Hits: 2

Mercedes-Benz and its parent company will pay about $1.5 billion after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found it was cheating on its emissions test, the federal government announced Monday. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516352-mercedes-benz-settles-with-us-over-alleged-emissions-cheating