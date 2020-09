Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 22:58 Hits: 8

The Northern Hemisphere had its hottest summer on record this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Monday. The three-month season from June through August broke a record that had been set in 2016 and tied...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516391-northern-hemisphere-sees-its-hottest-summer-on-record