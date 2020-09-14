The Price of Normalizing Climate Disasters

Articles

Written by Heather Toney

I wrote this DAME article because despite the increase of climate disasters growing more extreme, common, and destructive, our reaction and response may not be matching the moment. Have we developed a sense of normalcy around these unnatural disasters?

Please enjoy this excerpt and head over to DAME magazine to read the full article:

“Climate disasters are happening more frequently but are getting less “top of the hour,” urgent coverage from news and media sources. And it’s no wonder: Between the daily shock of another Trump administration scandal, racial injustice, and coronavirus pandemic updates, there’s scarcely any room for climate incidents of any kind. Disaster philanthropy has shifted in how it addresses major weather events, yet the need for immediate assistance has not. What’s even scarier is that many of the same regions are being hit repeatedly, thereby supporting conservative’s case for “sacrifice zones” across our country. Have we developed a sense of normalcy around these unnatural disasters? Climate complacency is real.”

