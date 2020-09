Articles

Ultraviolet light endangers the integrity of human genetic information and may cause skin cancer. For the first time, researchers have demonstrated that DNA damage may also occur far away from the point of incidence of the radiation. They produced an artificially modeled DNA sequence in new architecture and detected DNA damage at a distance of 30 DNA building blocks.

