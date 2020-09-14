The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Infinite chains of hydrogen atoms have surprising properties, including a metallic phase

An infinite chain of hydrogen atoms is just about the simplest bulk material imaginable -- a never-ending single-file line of protons surrounded by electrons. Yet a new computational study combining cutting-edge methods finds that the material boasts remarkable quantum properties, including the chain transforming from a magnetic insulator into a metal. The computational methods used in the study present a significant step toward custom-designing materials with sought-after properties, such as high-temperature superconductivity.

