Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

Astronomers have found a possible sign of life in the gasses surrounding Venus, according to a study published Monday.A pair of telescopes in Hawaii and Chile detected a chemical compound called phosphine in the clouds surrounding the planet, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/516326-astronomers-report-signs-of-life-near-venus-study