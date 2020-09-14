Painless paper patch test for glucose levels uses microneedles

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020

Researchers have developed a microneedle patch for monitoring glucose levels using a paper sensor. The device painlessly monitors fluid in the skin within seconds. Anyone can use the disposable patch without training, making it highly practical. Additionally, fabrication is easy, low cost, and the glucose sensor can be swapped for other paper-based sensors that monitor other important biomarkers.

