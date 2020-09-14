The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Painless paper patch test for glucose levels uses microneedles

Researchers have developed a microneedle patch for monitoring glucose levels using a paper sensor. The device painlessly monitors fluid in the skin within seconds. Anyone can use the disposable patch without training, making it highly practical. Additionally, fabrication is easy, low cost, and the glucose sensor can be swapped for other paper-based sensors that monitor other important biomarkers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200914095848.htm

