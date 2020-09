Articles

Published on Monday, 14 September 2020

A coalition of 20 states and four municipalities sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday over its rollback of methane emissions standards for oil and gas production. Last month, the EPA formally rescinded Obama-era standards...

