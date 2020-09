Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 14:20 Hits: 5

If the true environmental costs were part of the price tag, food in Germany would have to be much more expensive. Researchers have now calculated just how much more. One supermarket in Berlin is testing the waters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-cheap-groceries-will-hurt-us-all-in-the-long-run/a-54919142?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss