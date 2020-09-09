The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mysterious cellular droplets come into focus

Researchers are shedding light on a type of membrane-less organelle, known as biological condensates, that play a role in DNA repair and aging. Using the Frontera supercomputer, biophysicists performed coarse-grained molecular dynamics of one particular biomolecular condensate -- fused in sarcoma (FUS). They have now outlined a phase diagram showing the physical states of the condensate under different conditions of temperature and pressure.

