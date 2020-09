Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:48 Hits: 5

A tick species associated with bats has been reported for the first time in New Jersey and could pose health risks to people, pets and livestock, according to a new study. This species (Carios kelleyi) is a 'soft' tick. Deer ticks, which carry Lyme disease, are an example of 'hard' ticks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909114801.htm