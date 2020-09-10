The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Anti-bacterial graphene face masks

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have successfully produced laser-induced graphene masks with an anti-bacterial efficiency of 80 percent, which can be enhanced to almost 100 percent within 10 minutes under sunlight. Initial tests also showed very promising results in the deactivation of two species of coronaviruses. The graphene masks are easily produced at low cost, and can help to resolve the problems of sourcing raw materials and disposing of non-biodegradable masks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910110839.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version