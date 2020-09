Articles

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said Sunday that President Trump blaming “forest management” for wildfires is “just a bid and devastating lie.”Merkley told ABC’s “This Week” that he disagreed with the president’s comments Saturday night attributing the...

