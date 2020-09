Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 15:13 Hits: 5

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) said Sunday the wildfires raging across the west coast are a “wake up call” for officials to take action on climate change. Brown said the cause of the fires is being investigated, but said the region saw the “perfect...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/516189-oregon-governor-calls-wildfires-a-bellwether-for-climate-change-this-is