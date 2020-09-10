The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biological sex affects genes for body fat, cancer, birth weight

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Biological sex has a small but ubiquitous influence on gene expression in almost every type of human tissue, reports a new study. These sex differences are observed for genes involved in many functions, including how people respond to medication, how women control blood sugar levels in pregnancy, how the immune system functions, how cancer develops and male pattern baldness. The information could be used for diagnostics, drug development and predicting outcomes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910150254.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version