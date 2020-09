Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:03 Hits: 1

A new study answers the question of whether or not blood cell telomere length is a suitable proxy for telomere length in other tissues by examining over 20 human tissue types, finding variations and correlations between different tissue types.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910150320.htm