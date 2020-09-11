The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 ventilator patients can have permanent nerve damage

Severely ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators are placed in a prone (face down) position because it's easier for them to breathe and reduces mortality. But that life-saving position can also cause permanent nerve damage in these vulnerable patients, reports a new study. Scientists believe the nerve damage is the result of reduced blood flow and inflammation. Other non-COVID-19 patients on ventilators in this position rarely experience any nerve damage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200911141648.htm

