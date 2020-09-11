The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Quantum thermometer using nanodiamonds senses a 'fever' in tiny worms C. elegans

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Measuring the temperature of objects at a nanometer-scale has been a long challenge, especially in living biological samples, because of the lack of precise and reliable nanothermometers. An international team of researchers has realized a quantum technology to probe temperature on a nanometer-scale, and have observed a 'fever' in tiny nematode worms under pharmacological treatment. This strengthens the connection between quantum sensing and biology and ushers in novel thermal imaging technologies in biomedical research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200911141739.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version