Quantum thermometer using nanodiamonds senses a 'fever' in tiny worms C. elegans

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 18:17 Hits: 4

Measuring the temperature of objects at a nanometer-scale has been a long challenge, especially in living biological samples, because of the lack of precise and reliable nanothermometers. An international team of researchers has realized a quantum technology to probe temperature on a nanometer-scale, and have observed a 'fever' in tiny nematode worms under pharmacological treatment. This strengthens the connection between quantum sensing and biology and ushers in novel thermal imaging technologies in biomedical research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200911141739.htm