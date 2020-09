Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

Scientists have succeeded in neutralizing a molecule that blocks the immune system against cancer. The researchers discovered that this new immunotherapy increases the action of another well-known but not always effective immunotherapy, and that it makes tumor regression possible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200911093016.htm