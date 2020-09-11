The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stronger bones thanks to heat and microbiota

Osteoporosis is characterized by a deterioration of the bones and an increased risk of fractures. With one third of postmenopausal women affected, it is a major public health problem. A research team has observed that exposure to warmer ambient temperatures increases bone strength and prevents the loss of bone density. This phenomenon is linked to a change in the composition of gut microbiota and makes hopes for osteoporosis treatments.

