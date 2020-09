Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:02 Hits: 2

People all over the world associate colors with emotions. In fact, people from different parts of the world often associate the same colors with the same emotions. This was the result of a detailed survey of 4,598 participants from 30 nations over six continents, carried out by an international research team.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910150247.htm