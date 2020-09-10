The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Research on the impact of ACE-i and ARBs for patients with COVID-19 continues to evolve

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, in COVID-19 patients with a history of hypertension appears to be a risk factor for kidney damage and death. Reducing hypertension medications if and when COVID-19 patients become hypotensive could prevent acute kidney injury and death, according to a new study. A different study confirmed hypertension is the most common co-existing disease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A third, small study found hospitalized, COVID-19 patients previously taking the blood pressure-lowering drugs angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE-i) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are more likely to die than those who were not taking the medications.

