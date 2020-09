Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:03 Hits: 3

Almost seven in 10 Americans would be interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, according to a new study. But researchers say there are concerning gaps in interest, particularly among Black Americans, who suffer disproportionately from the virus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910150346.htm