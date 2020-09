Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 21:18 Hits: 3

The UNC School of Medicine lab of Camille Ehre, PhD, generated high-powered microscopic images showing startlingly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads on human respiratory surfaces, ready to spread infection in infected individuals and transmit infection to others.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910171816.htm