NRDC: Breakthrough Senate Bipartisan Plan Will Help Curb HFCs

WASHINGTON – Three Senate leaders today announced a bipartisan amendment to the Senate’s energy bill that would authorize, for the first time, a 15-year phase down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a potent climate pollutant used widely in cooling systems. The measure will be offered by Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del), John Barrasso (R- Wyo.) and John Kennedy (R-La.).

The following is a statement from David Doniger, Senior Strategic Director, Climate & Clean Energy Program, at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The Senate bipartisan agreement is a major breakthrough toward a new federal law curbing super climate polluting HFCs. This sends another strong signal that these climate-damaging chemicals are on their way out and safer alternatives are on their way in—benefitting jobs, health and our future.”

