Prediction of protein disorder from amino acid sequence

Wednesday, 09 September 2020

Structural disorder is vital for proteins' function in diverse biological processes. It is therefore highly desirable to be able to predict the degree of order and disorder from amino acid sequence. Researchers have developed a prediction tool by using machine learning together with experimental NMR data for hundreds of proteins, which is envisaged to be useful for structural studies and understanding the biological role and regulation of proteins with disordered regions.

