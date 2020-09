Articles

Category: Environment

Dogs aren't known for being picky about their food, eating the same kibble day after day with relish. However, owners of pampered pooches want their pets to have the best possible culinary experience, especially for those rare finicky canines. Now, researchers have identified key aroma compounds in dog food that seem to be the most appealing to canines.

