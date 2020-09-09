The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Caffeine shot delivers wake-up call on antifungal drug resistance

Category: Environment Hits: 0

The management of fungal infections in plants and humans could be transformed by a breakthrough in understanding how fungi develop resistance to drugs. It was previously thought that only mutations in a fungi's DNA would result in antifungal drug resistance. Current diagnostic techniques rely on sequencing all of a fungi's DNA to find such mutations. Scientists have now discovered that fungi can develop drug resistance without changes to their DNA -- their genetic code.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909124014.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version