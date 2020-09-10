The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cancer: Dismantling the web of death

Cancer is one of the most frequent causes of death. Chemotherapy is often used as a treatment, but also brings side effects for healthy organs. Scientists are now trying to take a completely different approach: By means of targeted and localized disruption of the cancer cells' structure, its self-destruction mechanism can be activated. In laboratory experiments, they have already demonstrated initial successes.

