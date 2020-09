Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020

Vapers, smokers, and non-smokers with chronic conditions are all at higher risk for COVID-19. The scientific explanation behind this is complex and not yet certain -- but it may boil down to an enzyme known as ACE2, that lives on the surface of many cells in the lungs and serves as the entry point for the coronavirus.

