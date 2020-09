Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:00 Hits: 2

New research shows that young adults who experienced weight stigma before the pandemic have higher levels of depressive symptoms, stress, eating as a coping strategy, and are more likely to binge-eat during COVID-19 compared to those who haven't experienced weight stigma.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910090042.htm