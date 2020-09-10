Historical climate fluctuations in Central Europe overestimated due to tree ring analysis

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020

Tree rings exaggerate, a team of researchers finds. Scientists deduce historical climatic conditions for the past hundreds of years from the width of the annual growth rings of trees. Previous temperature reconstructions from the annual tree rings are however to some extent inaccurate, according to a new study. Tree rings overstate the natural climatic variations of past centuries. A comparison of data from church and city archives shows that the climate has developed much more evenly.

