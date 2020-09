Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 15:08

Using public transportation, visiting a place of worship, or otherwise traveling from the home is associated with a significantly higher likelihood of testing positive with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while practicing strict social distancing is associated with a markedly lower likelihood.

