The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Levodopa may improve vision in patients with macular degeneration

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Investigators have determined that treating patients with an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with levodopa, a safe and readily available drug commonly used to treat Parkinson's disease, stabilized and improved their vision. It reduced the number of treatments necessary to maintain vision, and as such, will potentially reduce the burden of treating the disease, financially and otherwise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910120118.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version