Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 18:41 Hits: 6

Delaware on Thursday became the latest state to sue major oil and gas companies over climate change, claiming they knew about the issue for decades but participated in a “campaign of deception."“Fossil Fuel Defendants had actual knowledge that their...

